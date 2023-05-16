RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Macerich by 2.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Macerich by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Macerich by 3.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Macerich stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

