Robert Meese Sells 400 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,580,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Meese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $701,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $650,550.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.09. 690,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 0.41. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $150.00.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,039,000 after buying an additional 1,214,871 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.