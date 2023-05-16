Robert W. Baird Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $135.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $133.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231 over the last ninety days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.