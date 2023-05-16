Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

RCI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. 162,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after buying an additional 3,163,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 550.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,968 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $65,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

