Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.
Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.6 %
RCI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. 162,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
