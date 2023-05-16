Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 229000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

