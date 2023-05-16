Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$36.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $25.11 on Friday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

