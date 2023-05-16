Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Appen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $1.95 on Friday. Appen has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.
Appen Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appen (APPEF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.