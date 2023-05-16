Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) to Underperform

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEFGet Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Appen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $1.95 on Friday. Appen has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Appen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

