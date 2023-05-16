Royal Bank of Canada Increases Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$3,100.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$3,100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $81.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,951.48. 616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,138.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,863.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,706.82.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 65.92%.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.