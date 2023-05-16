Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Target Price to C$8.50

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Cardinal Energy Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.86 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.
Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.
