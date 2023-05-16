Royal Bank of Canada Trims Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Target Price to C$229.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.33.

IFC opened at C$201.06 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$172.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$197.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

