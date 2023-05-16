Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$142.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$147.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$142.63.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$128.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,773. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$140.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.32. The company has a market cap of C$178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.7275204 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

