Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$142.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$147.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.
RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$142.63.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$128.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,773. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$140.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.32. The company has a market cap of C$178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
