Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPEM traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $34.07. 289,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,872. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.