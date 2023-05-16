Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys 14,594 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 241,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 93,115 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 69,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,263 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. 7,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,780. The company has a market cap of $494.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.