Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. 805,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.33 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

