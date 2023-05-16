Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.2% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 544,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,901,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 119,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.74. 1,528,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

