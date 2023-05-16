Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 3,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,239,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.80. 9,684,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,836,557. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.