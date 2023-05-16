Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.98. 14,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,776. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.61.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.