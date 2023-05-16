Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $191.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,689 shares in the last quarter.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

