Saturna Capital CORP Makes New $207,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 510,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 255,061 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7,491.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 820,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,774,000 after purchasing an additional 809,233 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

