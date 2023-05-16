Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,228 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.33. The company had a trading volume of 238,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,775. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.17. The firm has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.