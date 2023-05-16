Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 175,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $228.04. The company had a trading volume of 447,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,605. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

