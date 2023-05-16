Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,309. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

