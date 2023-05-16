Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $27 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 455,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.85. The company has a market cap of $449.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

