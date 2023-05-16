Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.81. 132,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,375. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.26 and a 200 day moving average of $229.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

