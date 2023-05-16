Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. 199,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,296. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

