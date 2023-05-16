Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,270,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

MA stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.93. 501,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,471. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.