Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.25. 225,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,385. The stock has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

