Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 787,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

