Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.06. The stock had a trading volume of 498,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,969. The company has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.13.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.