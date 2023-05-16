Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

GOOG stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,009,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,798,348. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

