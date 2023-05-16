Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 806.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 16,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,531. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

