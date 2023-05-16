Science Group plc (SAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on June 16th

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Science Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON SAG opened at GBX 407 ($5.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.85. Science Group has a 52 week low of GBX 356 ($4.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £184.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,756.52 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 398.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 393.28.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

