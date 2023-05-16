Science Group plc (SAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on June 16th

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Science Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON SAG opened at GBX 407 ($5.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.85. Science Group has a 52 week low of GBX 356 ($4.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £184.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,756.52 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 398.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 393.28.
Science Group Company Profile
