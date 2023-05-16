Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 277 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,651 shares of company stock worth $411,034,331. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $434.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $445.54. The company has a market cap of $412.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

