Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 73,243 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.76.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a PE ratio of 968.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

