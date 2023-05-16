Scotia Capital Inc. Has $9.61 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,345 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

