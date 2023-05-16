Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 11,545 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EMR opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.