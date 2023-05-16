Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,594 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

