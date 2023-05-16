Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,593 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,621,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,317,000 after buying an additional 507,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after buying an additional 500,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after buying an additional 444,191 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,014.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 191,514 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $54.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

