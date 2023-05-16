Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

