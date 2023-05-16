Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $322.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

