Scotiabank Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$42.50

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.95% from the stock’s previous close.

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.95.

TSE NPI opened at C$29.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$27.20 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.59.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.1270697 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

