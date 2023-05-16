Secret (SIE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $15.94 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $29,927.26 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00474146 USD and is up 4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,194.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

