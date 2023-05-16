Select Asset Management & Trust Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Select Asset Management & Trust lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.33. The stock had a trading volume of 166,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,473. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.90.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

