Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 2.0 %

ASAI traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 311,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Sendas Distribuidora’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,057.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.