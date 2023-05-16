ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,304,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock worth $7,591,576. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $463.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 236.30, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

