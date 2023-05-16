ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lowered by Jeneq Management LP

Jeneq Management LP lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 13.4% of Jeneq Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in ServiceNow by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 90,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,576. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.04 on Tuesday, reaching $469.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.30, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

