Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of Shawcor stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,507. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

