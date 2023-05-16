Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Lowered to C$23.50 at Cormark

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.36.

Shares of SCL opened at C$14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$982.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.99 and a 12 month high of C$14.91.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$345.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 1.8671533 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

