Shockwave Medical (SWAV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/9/2023 – Shockwave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $310.00.

5/9/2023 – Shockwave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $283.00 to $325.00.

5/9/2023 – Shockwave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $315.00.

5/9/2023 – Shockwave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $252.00 to $275.00.

4/11/2023 – Shockwave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $283.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Shockwave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $235.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWAV traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.29. 107,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,412. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.53 and its 200-day moving average is $226.35. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.12 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,072. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Tobam bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

