Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEBB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Pebble Group from GBX 132 ($1.65) to GBX 173 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 99.57 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The company has a market cap of £166.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,991.30 and a beta of 1.46. The Pebble Group has a 1 year low of GBX 77.76 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.50).

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

